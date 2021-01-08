This article was republished with the permission of SURFER Magazine.

In 1960 John Severson published the first issue of “The Surfer.” Its 36 pages were a compilation of photos he took while filming “Surf Fever,” his own illustrations, some editorial, and a few ads. Flyers announcing “The Surfer is coming!” were pasted the windows of surf shops. Former SURFER Magazine Publisher Steve Pezman told the Los Angeles Times “I promptly stole the flyer off the wall of the surf shop, which was how hungry we[surfers] were for printed validation.” Surfers lined up to buy copies.

Many surfers’ earliest memories of SURFER is being a grom and thumbing through it with friends. Somebody would bring the latest issue to school, and try to pull it out of their backpack without it getting ripped to shreds by a pack of fellow frothers. Huddled around the mag, pages would turn, guesses of where the spots in the photos were shouted out, cases pleaded as to why they were right or wrong. Analyzing, absorbing and critiquing every aspect of the magazine before cutting out prime stoke-inducing photos to be scotch-taped to a bedroom wall surf collage—a SURFER Magazine reader tradition that seems to transcend the decades.

As we grew older, we’d thumb through a mag looking for our favorite writers, storytellers, and photographers. We searched for photos and tales of exotic waves to spark our own travel missions. We hunted for shots of our most cherished surfers. We sought connection in the words of thoughtful essayists. It’s hard to remember now in our digital age, but we even flipped through the pages looking for cutting-edge surf news.

Over the years, the stories, photos, art direction and the ads in SURFER became little time capsules for our surfing lives. To celebrate those moments, and to capture a bit of nostalgia, we’re revisiting our video series called “The SURFER Archives” — wherein we thumbed through the earliest issues from the canon that is SURFER’s archive and made corresponding videos. As of October, SURFER has since ceased publication, but that doesn’t mean frothers far and wide have to stop flipping through its many iconic pages. Take a stroll down nostalgia lane with us and enjoy.

[Ed’s Note: The above intro was originally written by Ben Waldron, published in 2018, and adapted to reflect SURFER’s recent changes.]

SURFER Volume 2, Issue 1

After the success of John Severson’s first issue of “The Surfer” in 1960, which sold over 5,000 copies, he decided to go quarterly the following year. Which brings us to the second issue of SURFER: Spring, 1961.

SURFER’s second issue was still mostly a one man show of Severson’s photos, writing and artwork. It’s easy to romanticize surfing as a whole in decades past, but in this issue Severson laments about overcrowded lineups and the homogenization of surf culture even in the early 60s. Ironically, much of this issue’s content is location-oriented with a hand drawn map of Santa Cruz’s surf spots and photo features on Rincon and Swami’s.

Embedded among Severson’s mixed-media content was a comic strip by a “Guest Cartoonist.” That was 16-year-old Rick Griffin. The naturally talented artist’s style would later develop into one of the most recognized of 60s psychedelia. Griffin went on to design the original Rolling Stone magazine logo, a Grateful Dead album cover and much more. His comic strip in this issue, “The Gremies,” pokes fun at surfers’ enthusiasm for big Hawaiian surf and then quickly retreating from it when seeing it in person.

[Read more about SURFER Volume 2, Issue 1 from Ben Waldron, here.]

SURFER Volume 2, Issue 2

The third issue of The Surfer (SURFERMagazine’s original title) was published in the summer of 1961. Founder John Severson shot the cover image of Reynolds Yater, stating that he snapped “the-difficult-to-get underneath shot” just before Yater ran over him. After only two published issues, Severson already knew his audience loved deconstructing his magazine for the photos. Severson provides a giant two-page spread in this issue sarcastically framed as “suitable for tearing out and glassing on your board, wall, or you.”