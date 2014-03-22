Talking Soccer, Style, Fashion, and Fans With NYCFC and MLS Star Sebastien Ibeagha





The stars of the New York City Football Club know a thing or two about fashion. The team showed off some of those style skills in August when they partnered with Adidas to host an event for 150 fans at the Adidas Flagship Store on 5th Avenue in New York City.

The entire roster of the team came through for the event, giving fans and supporters a fun way to combine sport, culture and fashion—and of course get a couple of autographs in the process. Fans were brought in to interact with the players with a number of different activities and activation zones, including multiple foosball tables, a jersey creation station, photobooth and soccer cage.

Adding to the fun was 2019 eChampions League winner and NYCFC eSports player Chris Holly, who played FIFA with fans at the event. The store also hosted chef and NYCFC’s Chief Culinary Coach Marcus Samuelsson, who made treats for the event, while NYCFC-themed cocktails were made by El Jimador and Captain Morgan.

The whole team came in for the event, including head coach Domènec Torrent, CEO Brad Sims, players Sebastien Ibeagha, Sean Johnson, Ronald Matarrita, Keaton Parks, Alexander Ring, and many more. Supporters had the chance to interact with players and pump them up heading into their next home game against the Columbus Crew on August 21. The next big game coming up for the team is the New York Derby on August 24 at Yankee Stadium.

Ibeagha had the chance to tour the Adidas store and check out some of the fashionable items and clothing at the store, including sweatshirts, t-shirts, sneakers, and much more. Ibeagha spoke about his style and what he looks for when he’s looking to put together an outfit.

“Fashion is an expression of who you are and the way you think,” Ibeagha said. “And that’s kind of always a thing that I always just want to push and show when I’m picking out clothes or looking for some new style.”

📸 | Shoutout to the #NYCFC fam for kickin’ it with us at @adidasNYC last night 🗽 PHOTOS 👉 https://t.co/cYro9vVYtI pic.twitter.com/4qvozNyRHR — New York City FC (@NYCFC) August 14, 2019

For more info on NYCFC and tickets to upcoming games, check the team website here.

Ibeagha spoke with us about his style evolution, his favorite types of clothes, why he loves playing for NYCFC, and more.

How would you describe your personal style and how you like to find things?

There are a few different things, there’s the lifestyle-wise, then there’s athletic gear we wear, so we get to try different things. For me, like when I go out or anything, it’s more casual stuff, like jeans and jackets. I like a lot of ripped jeans and denim like that. I feel like that can be a good way to be casual but dressed up at the same time. Like you throw on a denim jacket over your shirt or whatever you’re wearing to dress up, and it gives you that casual look while also being stylish.

Apart from clothes, what are some other stylish things you look for?

I like glasses and I also like to wear a lot of rings, earrings and whatever, or a chain once in a while. Little things like that can really add something to your outfit. It kind of brings out what you’re wearing and can add a little personality and flavor to what you’re doing. That’s kind of like what I always try to do is just show my personality through what I wear.

What are some of your favorite Adidas footwear and clothes, being able to check out stuff at the store here?

The workout gear we have is great and is so comfortable. I also really love the hoodies Adidas has, like the Primeknit hoodie, that’s great for training and the style is great too. With shoes, I love the Adidas Premiere shoes, I have them in black and they go with everything. Adidas also has some great stylish t-shirts that you can really wear with any outfit.

How has your style changed over the years?

It’s definitely changed over the years. I think when I was younger, you just didn’t have access. You can kind of only wear what your parents have for you. But over time you learn about what you think is cool and so when I was in college I started to open things up a bit more. You could kind of experiment with stuff and see how you like it, and your style evolves that way. I lived and played in Denmark and so I started wearing some more European style stuff, like tighter pants and that style. Now, that style is more popular here and so I adopted that a bit. I also lived and played in Houston, and there’s a unique style to that city and a distinct feeling. And same with San Antonio where I played. And now being in New York, you get to try all sorts of things, so my style definitely has evolved over the years.

What do you enjoy most about playing in New York and the fans the team has?

The fans are amazing and so passionate. They pump us up and they give us so much enthusiasm for every game. They travel well and we always feel like we’re supported by the fans, they’re really some of the best in the entire MLS for sure.

Here’s a few more photos of the event: