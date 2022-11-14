Marvin Harrison Jr. is UNREAL 😳



What a grab this was by the @OhioStateFB WR 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YgNlL9akEM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022 1 / 10

No need to overcomplicate this one: “The Game” is as good as it gets in college football. It almost always plays a big part in deciding who wins the Big Ten, and it will again this year. It’s even better when both teams have national title aspirations, as the unbeaten Wolverines and Buckeyes do in 2022. And it gets better still when Michigan has genuine reason for belief—rather than the overwhelming sense of doom that became common during Ohio State’s dominance for most of the 21st century. A Michigan win in 2021 combined with strong play from both teams this season have The Game looking worthy of its title.

