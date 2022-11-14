Chase Cota takes the short pass from Bo Nix and 49 yards later...



Touchdown, Ducks!



📺 FS1/FOX

#GoDucks

The Ducks owned the Beavers for a while; they won every year from 2008 to 2015 as Chip Kelly and Mark Helfrich built Oregon into a war machine. But Oregon State has made some punchier appearances since then, including actually winning this game in both 2016 and 2020. The Beavs have generally made this series a good bit more competitive than it used to be. Oregon retains a clear edge, but especially with this year’s game happening in Corvallis rather than Eugene (and with OSU coach Jonathan Smith being a pretty savvy offensive mind), the Beavs have a shot. Also, both teams wear good uniforms.

