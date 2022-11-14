Caleb Williams threw a sidearm fastball around the defender for six! 😤



(📍 @NavyFederal) pic.twitter.com/38IpC1qOUv — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 6, 2022 2 / 10

Each year, the Irish and the Trojans treat us to one of the most aesthetically pleasing matchups in college football, with Notre Dame’s golden helmets clashing with USC’s cardinal and gold.

Under head coach Lincoln Riley, the Trojans are finally good again, which makes this game even more attractive. Riley should win at home, but Marcus Freeman has led Notre Dame through a major improvement so far this season. The Irish defense in its current form will be one of the best to face Caleb Williams and the USC offense.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!