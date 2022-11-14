Believe and serve. We're a FAMILY!! pic.twitter.com/txQMixSFCq — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 13, 2022 3 / 10

A watered-down Iron Bowl is still an Iron Bowl, and this one will be a testament to a rivalry’s ability to transcend circumstance.

In different ways, both teams are wrapping up lost seasons. Auburn fired head coach Bryan Harsin and is closing up shop under interim coach Carnell Williams, who has at least injected some life into the program (above). Alabama has two losses and is out of the SEC title race, making it highly unlikely that the Tide will participate in the College Football Playoff. Beating Auburn is still critical, though. The Tigers have not won in Tuscaloosa since Cam Newton crafted the Camback in 2010.

