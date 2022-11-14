Tyjae Spears with the speed and a 34-yard TD run for @greenwavefb#AmericanFB pic.twitter.com/S3ddfRnOFZ — American Football (@American_FB) November 5, 2022 4 / 10

Depending on how UCF plays between now and then, it’s possible that this is the first of back-to-back meetings between Tulane and Cincinnati. But either way, the surest path for these teams to play in the AAC Championship (and thus to have a shot at a New Year’s Six bowl slot) is to beat the other in this game. UCF’s big-play ability on offense will get a test from a stingy Tulane defense, and the Green Wave will try to finish a special season under coach Willie Fritz on a high note.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!