"The Heisman committee, take notice of this young man." 👀



Drake Maye had 448 Pass yds, 71 Rush yds and 4 Total TD vs. Wake Forest 😤 pic.twitter.com/YcNBmtFJTL — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 13, 2022 5 / 10

The Tar Heels have already punched their ticket to the ACC Championship, where they’ll meet Clemson. But this game is a big deal both for normal and abnormal reasons. The normal one: It’s Tobacco Road, and it’s a rivalry. UNC and NC State badly want to beat each other in football, basketball, and every other sport.

The abnormal one: If UNC (currently 9–1) wins, the Heels will have an outside path into the Playoff. The game lacks conference stakes, but rivalry and national stakes are high.

