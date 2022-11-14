𝗠𝗜𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗟𝗘 𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗠𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗧𝗔𝗜𝗡.@AppState_FB adds to the day of celebration in Boone with a 53-yard Hail Mary to down Troy, 32-28, in the @SunBeltFB opener. ☀️🏈 pic.twitter.com/Lvt3XzVAWM — Sun Belt (@SunBelt) September 17, 2022 6 / 10

They informally call this game “Deeper Than Hate.” That more or less sums it up. App and Southern started playing in 1932 but built up a serious rivalry in the 1990s, when they started playing each other annually. Both programs built dynasties in the Football Championship Subdivision, and they made the jump together to the Bowl Subdivision in 2014. They now share real estate in the Sun Belt. Neither team is clearly better than the other this year, so it should be a relatively even matchup. Southern is trying to snap a two-year App win streak.

