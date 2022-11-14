This throw by Michael Penix Jr. is seriously absurd. A 30+ yard laser. On third and long. Are you kidding me?

pic.twitter.com/LD7IN1KV4Z — Max Olson (@max_olson) November 13, 2022 7 / 10

The Apple Cup is a rivalry with some personality, and I especially enjoy it when Wazzu hosts in the rowdy confines of Martin Stadium. The Huskies have the better team this year, mainly thanks to a prolific offense led by QB Michael Penix Jr. Even so, Washington State plays a salty brand of defense and has made trouble for some pretty good teams. The Cougars are a lot better at stopping the run than the pass, and there’s a decent chance that Penix and his wide receivers light them up. It’s worth watching to find out.

