The Apple Cup is a rivalry with some personality, and I especially enjoy it when Wazzu hosts in the rowdy confines of Martin Stadium. The Huskies have the better team this year, mainly thanks to a prolific offense led by QB Michael Penix Jr. Even so, Washington State plays a salty brand of defense and has made trouble for some pretty good teams. The Cougars are a lot better at stopping the run than the pass, and there’s a decent chance that Penix and his wide receivers light them up. It’s worth watching to find out.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top