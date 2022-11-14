BEAN IN HIS BAG pic.twitter.com/DsMwVgPjv1 — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 5, 2022 8 / 10

In most years (at least recently), this game would not make this list. The Jayhawks have been one of the worst teams in FBS and more of a punchline than a serious counterweight to K-State. The Wildcats have won 13 in a row in this series going back to 2009, with the last three coming by a combined 128–34 margin.

But KU has roared back to life this season under second-year coach Lance Leipold. The Jayhawks are now bowl-eligible, and suddenly coming to Manhattan looks like an exciting rivalry contest rather than a guaranteed slaughter.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!