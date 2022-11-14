As has become customary in recent seasons, the Egg Bowl gets Thanksgiving night all to itself. Recent State-versus-Ole Miss games have ranged between extremely entertaining and not entertaining at all, but I like this game because the mutual disdain drips so palpably from everyone on both sides.

The additions of Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and Mississippi State coach Mike Leach in the last few years have given the game a certain stylistic flair: Kiffin’s actually good offenses go up against Leach’s sort-of-good-but-at-least-uniquely-styled air raid attacks.

