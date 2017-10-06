The 64 Best Sports Books of All Time

The Blind Side, Michael Lewis Get It

Often forgotten in the wake of the 2009 Sandra Bullock-starring film adaptation which concentrated entirely on future NFL left tackle Michael Oher, Moneyball author Michael Lewis’s fascinating 2005 study is less biography and more careful analysis of the tackle position’s transformation from football afterthought to high-salaried priority. Spurred into motion by the arrival of quarterback-destroying speed rushers like Lawrence Taylor, Lewis breaks down the desperate struggle to evolve a bigger, faster, more athletic variety of offensive linemen. By the time the process is complete, this new generation of quarterback protectors has become arguably the NFL’s most valued and difficult to attain commodity.

