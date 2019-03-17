Later this summer, New York is going to be the center of the stand-up paddle world when the 2019 New York SUP Open comes to town. The top water sports athletes in the world, including names like Kai Lenny, Candice Appleby, Izzi Gomez, and Michael Booth, will be in the New York City area competing in events on the APP World Tour.

From Manhattan to Long Beach, the week-long event will have numerous competitions, celebrations, programs, and excitement for fans and athletes.

To get ready, here’s everything you need to know about the New York SUP Open.