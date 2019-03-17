Competitors to Watch: Racing

Race On: Michael Booth finished 2nd overall in the World in 2018, won 2 European Titles, and is a 3x Australian Champion. He finished in third place in the New York SUP Open State of Liberty race in 2018. Booth has developed into one of the best distance racers on tour.

Slater Trout started competing as a teen in SUP races around the world and was a 2014 US SUP Tour Racing Champion. Check out some of his best moments on his Instagram page.

Candice Appleby is one of the most dominant athletes on the tour, having won Female SUP Athlete of the Year three times and winning 4 gold medals for the United States over an international field at the ISA World Championships in 2015, 2016, and 2018. She also secured the APP World Title for Racing in 2015 and will be representing Team USA at the 2019 Pan-Am Games in SUP Technical Racing and SUP Surfing.

Shae Foudy won the World Title for the APP World Tour last season and finished third in the New York SUP Open last year. “Winning my first APP World title was one of the most amazing feelings ever. It didn’t really sink in until I got home and went for my first paddle at home. I remember I sat down after doing a hard piece and just started crying. It was that moment when I realized how big of a deal it was to me that I won this title. I had been dreaming of winning a world title since I first stepped on a paddle board,” Foudy previously told TotalSUP.com about her championship.