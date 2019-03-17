The Basics

The Rundown: The 2019 New York SUP Open is one of the top events on the APP World Tour, with competitions being held in and around the New York City area, including in Manhattan and Long Beach.

Where: The Long Beach events will be held at: Skudin Surf at 1 Riverside Boulevard from August 31st – September 5th, while the NYC events will be at Pier 26 at Hudson River Park on September 7th. The New York SUP Open is the third stop of the year on the APP World Championship Tour, following on from Hawaii and London. New York will then be followed by Osaka, Japan, Red Bull heavy Water in October and the Barbados competition in November.

How You Can Get Tickets: Tickets for the New York SUP Open events are available at the APP World Tour website here.