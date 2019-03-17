The Competitors to Watch: Surfing

Surf’s Up: Sean Poynter won the 2018 APP SUP Surfing World Title. Check out some of his training and action surfing shots on his Instagram page.

Izzi Gomez is a 4x Women’s World Champion and after getting her pro start in 2013, she became the youngest champion in SUP World Tour history by winning in 2014. See her in action here.

Kai Lenny (pictured above) does a little bit of everything on the water, including surfing, stand-up paddleboarding, kitesurfing, and windsurfing. Lenny has won 5 SUP Surfing World Titles and 3 Racing, and is coming off of winning the Overall Performance Award at the WSL Big Wave Award and the XXL Biggest Wave Award for his mega wave ride at Jaws. (Read more about Kai Lenny and his favorite surf spots, how he trains, and more in this interview with Men’s Journal.)