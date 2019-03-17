The Main Events

Opening Events: The opening weekend of the 2019 New York SUP Open includes World Tour Surfing and Pro-Am, Amateur and Entry Level Racing in Long Beach on August 31st. Some of the events from the opening weekend include open and youth racing, technical racing, and the open SUP Longboard exhibition event, which is a new edition.

The Pro Racing Events: There will be Pro Sprint Racing on September 5th in Long Beach, while the Long Distance Race around the Statue of Liberty will be on September 7th for the Pro Men’s and Women’s competitions. The race will start at 11 a.m. ET. Click here for the full schedule and times for events and competitions.