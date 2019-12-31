The Most Popular Ski Stories of the Decade From POWDER Magazine

2. J.P. Auclair and Andreas Fransson Confirmed Dead See Full Feature

J.P. Auclair and Andreas Fransson were killed in an avalanche on Monday, September 29 on Monte San Lorenzo. When we first received news that J.P. Auclair and Andreas Fransson were caught in an avalanche while climbing in Patagonia, we held out hope. We can now speak with certainty about one of the most difficult things to acknowledge—the loss of two incredible human beings. Our thoughts and prayers are with J.P. and Andreas’ families.

