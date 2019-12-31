The Most Popular Ski Stories of the Decade From POWDER Magazine

3. Cool World: Vile Pile See Full Feature

“He’s literally burning his boots right now they smell so bad,” said filmer Taylor Walker of his friend Sean Mullins, who skied a three-story-high pile of “snow” and trash in Boston’s Seaport District on June 7, 2015. After nine-plus feet of snow fell in Boston during the 2014-15 winter, snowplows gathered the snow, and tons of trash and random objects, clearing the streets of chaos, and dumped it in a gigantic parking lot near the Boston Harbor. Virgin white snow morphed into grimy brown garbage, with shopping carts, bikes, traffic cones, and even a Tom Brady jersey jumbled together.

