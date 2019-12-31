The Most Popular Ski Stories of the Decade From POWDER Magazine

4. “The Dark and the Light:” A short film on a World War II battleground and skier’s paradise See Full Feature

The light shapes our days. Narvik, Norway, is a tale of contrast. December and January are a perpetual dawn. On an evening in April, the sun was unwilling to set, lingering above the mountains a few fjords away with the stubbornness and vigor of a child avoiding bedtime. After easing through a narrow section of snow between rocks, I made big, dumbfounding turns through the amber-colored powder. It was after 10 p.m. when we got back to our cars, a perpetual dusk lingered in town. The sun would come up again in five hours.

