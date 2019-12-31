The Most Popular Ski Stories of the Decade From POWDER Magazine

5. Jackson Hole Closed Due to Too Much Snow See Full Feature

Jackson Hole crossed the 400-inch mark for the 2017 season, an almost unheard of statistic for Western Wyoming at this point in the year. The winter that just won’t quit kept rolling with a vengeance. After the resort closed down on Wednesday, February 9, 2017, due to a storm that brought down several power lines, Teton County declared Teton Village a “state of emergency.” A ferocious and wet storm dropped copious amounts of moisture onto an unstable snowpack, closing down three of four highways into Jackson and causing avalanches at all elevations, including one on Snow King Mountain that ripped inbounds, on a mogul run, to the ground.

