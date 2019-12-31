The Most Popular Ski Stories of the Decade From POWDER Magazine

6. Sarah Burke Dies from Injuries See Full Feature

Groundbreaking Canadian freestyle skier Sarah Burke passed away January 19, 2012, from injuries sustained in an accident on the Eagle Superpipe at Park City Mountain Resort on Tuesday, January 10, 2012. She was training for upcoming winter events. Her husband Rory Bushfield co-founded the Sarah Burke Foundation with her parents, and every year since 2012 the organization has awarded two $7,500 scholarships to young winter sports athletes.

