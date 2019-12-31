The Most Popular Ski Stories of the Decade From POWDER Magazine

9. After the Gold Rush: Julia Mancuso See Full Feature

“Crossing the finish line and seeing that I won was surreal,” says Mancuso, who created further buzz by donning a tiara—a gag gift from her coach—on the

victory stand. “It was like a dream.” But that dream, and her road to ski racing’s upper echelon, wasn’t always such a tiara-clad fairy tale. In fact, early in her young career, it was filled with visions of prisons instead of princesses.

