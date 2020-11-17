Sports

Watch: This MTB Trail in British Columbia Leaves No Room For Error

Let’s get one thing out of the way––there will never be consensus about what is the toughest mountain bike trail on Earth. While many trails have a good case for this top spot, the debate will never be settled. With that said, this trail certainly ranks towards the top of the list.

Known as Salvation, this ultra-technical trail is located on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver, British Columbia. The challenging features include bridges, drop-offs, skinnies, a huge wall ride and a teeter-totter––yes, really. To top it off, the old wooden planks are covered in moss––adding a slippery element.

To get a better idea of just how challenging this trail is, watch this hair-raising run from trials rider Dave Herr.

