For the golf obsessed, there is a fair bit of handwringing over – what is the best course world? Augusta National? Pine Valley? Cypress Point? But does it matter if you can’t play there? The world’s best golf courses are far and wide, and they’re worth playing.

Obviously, we’d all like to play the hyper-exclusive tracks that make the golf magazines ‘best’ lists. But the reality is that without serious connections it doesn’t matter how much you can shell out. They won’t let you on.

C’est la vie! But it turns out there are more bucket-list-worthy golf courses willing to give anyone a tee time than you can shake a five iron at. In fact, three of the four major championships this year will be contested on courses where just about anyone (with a decent handicap and a credit card) can book a tee time. (Spoiler alert – all three are on this list.)

Without further ado, here are, in no particular order, 25 of the world’s best golf courses you can actually play.