Pacific Dunes, Oregon – USA

No longer the best kept secret in golf, the word is out on Bandon Dunes. The resort is now known as the preeminent destination for serious golf addicts. Not only are all four (soon to be five) of Bandon’s 18-hole courses fantastic, but also there’s little else to do but golf. When you go you’ll likely play all of them, Pacific Dunes is the place to start. The vistas of Oregon’s rugged coast will leave players jaws on the tee box, but focus is paramount. This is a shot-maker’s course.