Sports

25 of the World’s Greatest Golf Courses You Can Actually Play

DORNOCH, SCOTLAND - MAY 25: The par 4, 16th hole on The Championship Course at Royal Dornoch Golf Club on May 25, 2013 in Durness, Sutherland, Scotland. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
25
David Cannon/Getty Images 13 / 25

Royal Dornoch – Championship Course, Scotland – UK

A frequent question golfers ask each other is which course, if you could only play one for the rest of your life, would you choose? Players would have a hard time selecting a better option for a linsky, Nietzscheian ‘eternal return’ than the Championship Course at Royal Dornoch. Located in the far north of the Scottish highlands, Dornoch is a classic and quirky links that feels a world away from even Edinburgh. Raised, inverted-saucer-shaped greens require precise irons shots to hold, otherwise par will seem as remote as the setting. 

 

Back to top
More from Sports