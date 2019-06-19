Royal Dornoch – Championship Course, Scotland – UK

A frequent question golfers ask each other is which course, if you could only play one for the rest of your life, would you choose? Players would have a hard time selecting a better option for a linsky, Nietzscheian ‘eternal return’ than the Championship Course at Royal Dornoch. Located in the far north of the Scottish highlands, Dornoch is a classic and quirky links that feels a world away from even Edinburgh. Raised, inverted-saucer-shaped greens require precise irons shots to hold, otherwise par will seem as remote as the setting.