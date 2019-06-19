Royal Portrush – Dunluce Course, Northern Ireland – UK

Later this summer, Royal Port Rush’s Dunluce will host the Open Championship. Some have long considered the course, originally designed by Harry S. Colt in 1929, the best on the Emerald Isle. It’s a traditional links course with stunning sea vistas. The tournament will feature a recent rehab with two new holes added by Martin Ebert for a it of added drama – a reachable par-five seventh and an uphill, mettle-testing, par-four eighth.