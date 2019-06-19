Sports

25 of the World’s Greatest Golf Courses You Can Actually Play

PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 03: A view of the large bunker protecting the left hand side of the green on the 470 yards par 4, 14th hole 'Causeway' with the ninth green behind on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club the venue for The Open Championship 2019 on July 3, 2018 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Photo by David Cannon/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)
25
13 / 25

Royal Portrush – Dunluce Course, Northern Ireland – UK

Later this summer, Royal Port Rush’s Dunluce will host the Open Championship. Some have long considered the course, originally designed by Harry S. Colt in 1929, the best on the Emerald Isle. It’s a traditional links course with stunning sea vistas. The tournament will feature a recent rehab with two new holes added by Martin Ebert for a it of added drama – a reachable par-five seventh and an uphill, mettle-testing, par-four eighth. 

 

