Streamsong Red, Florida – USA

Built on a reclaimed phosphate mine by the Mosaic Company, the Streamsong resort’s 54 holes, including our favorite 18 – the Coore and Crenshaw designed Red course, were sculpted from the mine’s left-behind sand fill. The result is terrain that looks like it was plucked off the Irish coast — albeit with no ocean in sight. For our money the Red is the most scenic course on the property and the greens are befuddling in a way that doesn’t frustrate but rather inspires to us to improve our green reading skills