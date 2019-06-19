Sports

25 of the World’s Greatest Golf Courses You Can Actually Play

BARTOW, FL - MARCH 20: A view of the 157 yards par 3, fifth hole of the Blue course designed by Tom Doak at the Streamsong Resort on March 20, 2017 in Bartow, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
25
13 / 25

Streamsong Red, Florida – USA

Built on a reclaimed phosphate mine by the Mosaic Company, the Streamsong resort’s 54 holes, including our favorite 18 – the Coore and Crenshaw designed Red course, were sculpted from the mine’s left-behind sand fill. The result is terrain that looks like it was plucked off the Irish coast — albeit with no ocean in sight. For our money the Red is the most scenic course on the property and the greens are befuddling in a way that doesn’t frustrate but rather inspires to us to improve our green reading skills

