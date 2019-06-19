Sports

25 of the World’s Greatest Golf Courses You Can Actually Play

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MARCH 16: Tiger Woods approaches the 18th green during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 16, 2019, in Ponte Vedra Beach . (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
TPC Sawgrass, Florida – USA

The shot into the island green at the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass is one that players start thinking about on the plane ride down to Jacksonville. It’s a 137-yards, only a short irons or a wedge, but playing this hole, like the rest of the course is a head game and if your swing thoughts aren’t clear, your ball is likely headed for a watery grave. The other 17 holes are a brutal test, that can bite even the worlds best. This might be Pete Dye’s master piece. His particular brand of sadism is creating difficult to read, unforgiving holes and Sawgrass has those in spades.

 

 

