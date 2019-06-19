TPC Sawgrass, Florida – USA

The shot into the island green at the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass is one that players start thinking about on the plane ride down to Jacksonville. It’s a 137-yards, only a short irons or a wedge, but playing this hole, like the rest of the course is a head game and if your swing thoughts aren’t clear, your ball is likely headed for a watery grave. The other 17 holes are a brutal test, that can bite even the worlds best. This might be Pete Dye’s master piece. His particular brand of sadism is creating difficult to read, unforgiving holes and Sawgrass has those in spades.