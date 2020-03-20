After 20 years with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady is officially a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The quarterback signed his contract on Friday morning, announcing on Instagram that he’s “excited, humble and hungry” to start the next chapter of his football career.

ESPN‘s Adam Schefter reports that Brady’s new contract is worth $50 million guaranteed over two years along with incentives, and it also includes a no-trade clause. The 42-year-old won six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots and now joins a team that hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2007 season.

Despite that drought, the Buccaneers have a strong offensive talent and an improving defense, giving Brady the chance to try and add another title to his career resume. After signing with the Buccaneers, the odds of the team winning the Super Bowl went from 40-1 to 30-1 as the news started breaking about Brady signing with the Bucs.

Some of the offensive weapons Brady will have with the Buccaneers include:

Mike Evans, WR: One of the top wide receivers in football, the 6’5″, 231-lb Evans has had at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his six NFL seasons and has caught 48 touchdowns in 90 career games. Former Brady Teammate Comparison: Randy Moss

One of the top wide receivers in football, the 6’5″, 231-lb Evans has had at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his six NFL seasons and has caught 48 touchdowns in 90 career games. Former Brady Teammate Comparison: Randy Moss Chris Godwin, WR: With Evans missing some time with injuries in 2019, Godwin stepped up with 86 receptions for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns, the latter two stats ranking him in the top five in the NFL. Former Brady Teammate Comparison: Julian Edelman

With Evans missing some time with injuries in 2019, Godwin stepped up with 86 receptions for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns, the latter two stats ranking him in the top five in the NFL. Former Brady Teammate Comparison: Julian Edelman Cameron Brate, TE: Brate has been a reliable target for the Buccaneers as a red zone option and at 6’5″, 245 lbs, he’s a matchup problem against opposing defenses. Brate has also been very healthy the last four seasons, missing just one game during that time. Former Brady Teammate Comparison: Rob Gronkowski

Brate has been a reliable target for the Buccaneers as a red zone option and at 6’5″, 245 lbs, he’s a matchup problem against opposing defenses. Brate has also been very healthy the last four seasons, missing just one game during that time. Former Brady Teammate Comparison: Rob Gronkowski O.J. Howard, TE: While Howard had an up-and-down season for the Bucs in 2019, his size and athleticism at 6’6″, 251 lbs could make him a weapon like Rob Gronkowski was for Brady in New England. Former Brady Teammate Comparison: Rob Gronkowski

While Howard had an up-and-down season for the Bucs in 2019, his size and athleticism at 6’6″, 251 lbs could make him a weapon like Rob Gronkowski was for Brady in New England. Former Brady Teammate Comparison: Rob Gronkowski Ronald Jones, RB: While splitting time at running back, Jones was very productive for the Bucs, putting up career highs across the board while playing in all 16 games, rushing for 724 yards and six touchdowns, while also adding 40 catches for 309 yards. His receiving skills should make him a safety valve for Brady in the passing game. Former Brady Teammate Comparison: James White

“Tom is a proven champion who has achieved greatness on the field because he demands the best out of himself and his teammates,” Bucs GM Jason Licht said in a statement. “I’ve known Tom since we drafted him in New England 20 years ago and through this process it became very clear that his desire to be a champion burns as strong today as it ever has. He possesses the type of rare natural leadership qualities that will immediately impact our entire organization.”

Brady has previously said that he hopes to play until he’s 45 years old. His new contract would allow him to sign a new deal without getting the franchise tag from the Buccaneers, giving Brady the chance to continue playing after this two-year deal ends.

For more on Brady and how he’s stayed playing past 40, check out Men’s Journal’s coverage:

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!