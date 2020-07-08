Sports

This Is Why New Zealand Is a Mountain Biker’s Paradise

“Ride with the Swedes video series is back for its second season. This time Swedish MTB all-rounder Martin Söderström teamed up with his fellow countryman & Slopestyle superstar Emil Johansson. The Scandinavian MTB dream team are on a quest to hit & ride the best of what their home country and the world have to offer, having as much fun as they possibly can on the way.

Watch: Giant Factory Gravity Team Pinned in Portugal

Read article

In episode 1 Emil and Martin warm up on their home trails, pack their bags & fly to the the mountain bike paradise of Queenstown, New Zealand. Being injured, Emil switches his bike for a camera and ups his photography game, while Martin has to send it for both of them.” – Red Bull Bike

Watch: Joe Barnes and Friends on a Global MTB Ride During Lockdown

Read article

This article originally appeared on Bikemag.com and was republished with permission.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

More from Sports