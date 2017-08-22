This NFL Apparel Is a Great Holiday Pick for the Sports Fans on Your List





Holiday season is around the corner. You’re going to need plenty of gifts for everyone on your list, but if you’re trying to narrow things down for the sports fans in your life, there are some great options for you to look at. New Era and the NFL have collaborated on a new collection of apparel that has tons of options for men and women.

The New Era 2019 Fall NFL Apparel Collection offers a wide range of picks for everyone on your list, all fitted with official NFL logos and team names so you can represent for the rest of the season. The collection includes sweatshirts, fleeces, hoodies, t-shirts, Henley shirts, full-zip jackets and more. Many of the options come in different colors, including black, navy or gray, giving you options that can go with almost any outfit.

With football season going on in the cold, many of these picks can keep you warm, especially the jackets and sweaters. The apparel has a bunch of detailed features, including branded zippers and logos that don’t dominate the clothing, giving you the chance to style up in different outfits.

You can find selections of the The New Era 2019 Fall NFL Apparel Collection available on neweracap.com and at select team retailers. The items range in price from $52 – $232 USD, check out more here.

Here’s a look at some of the other items in the collection:

