Sports This Photo Gallery Is Guaranteed to Make You Crave Powder 6 Photo: Courtesy of Will Wissman/POWDER Magazine 6 / 6 by David Reddick Todd Ligare. Haines, Alaska. For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube! Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Best New Ski Jackets for Resort and Backcountry Performance Southwest Road Trip Planner: The Best Campgrounds, National Parks and Hidden Gems Is the Northeast’s Sloppy Snow Season About to Turn Around? This Photo Gallery Is Guaranteed to Make You Crave Powder How an Inspiring Program Gets Rural Students Onto the Slopes Rob Delaney on His New Stand-Up Special and Why He Loves Yosemite National Park All Stories More Videos The MJ5: Tony Hawk on His Favorite Gear, Why He Always Carries His Board, and More Here's the Difference Between Bourbon and Whiskey Young Guns and a Supercharged Catamaran: U.S. SailGP Team Takes on New York City More from Sports How an Inspiring Program Gets Rural Students Onto the Slopes Watch: 'A Dog’s Life' With Brendan Fairclough—Episode 1, Madeira Storm Dispatch: 30 Inches of Fresh Snow Over 3 Days in Revelstoke, B.C. New 5-Acre Wave Pool Proposed for West Side of Oahu Powder Alert: Alta Just Got 60 Inches of Snow (With More On the Way) Freeride World Tour Announces Equal Prize Money for Men and Women Erik Logan Named New CEO of the World Surf League (WSL) SNOWBOARDER Editor Mark Clavin's Top Photos of the Past Year