This Psychedelic Ski Film Depicts Life Under Lockdown in the Pyrenees

In Spain’s Val d’Aran, one of the only parts of the country on the north side of the Pyrenees, the coronavirus lockdown was particularly severe. For 53 days, any activity outside the home besides travel to a grocery store or pharmacy was illegal—punishable by a €600 fine.

While that may sound extreme to an American perspective, Spain has the second-highest infection rate in the world. These measures may have stopped Spain’s outbreaks from worsening. Fueled by nostalgia for their beautiful mountains, Dorian Densmore and Mya Atkins cut their season and returned to Teton Valley, Idaho to put together a short film of their time in Val d’Aran.

The film, spliced with Atkins’ art, was produced by Milk Tea Productions and Sego Ski Co. Its psychedelic marveling at the joy of skiing is something with which every skier will resonate.

According to Sego’s blog, it appears that Val d’Aran may have lifted its quarantine lockdown on May 2, but POWDER has yet to confirm this. We will update as soon as we know more.

This article originally appeared on Powder.com and was republished with permission.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!