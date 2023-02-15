Tiger Woods plays in a professional golf tournament this week. Savor it, because it’s unclear how many more chances we’ll get to watch the game’s greatest player compete against today’s best pro golfers.

Woods is part of the field at this year’s Genesis Invitational, which takes place at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. The 15-time major winner announced last week that he’d make his first start in a non-major PGA Tour event since the 2020 Zozo Championship. Woods didn’t play at all in 2021 after a devastating car crash that February, but he managed three starts at majors in 2022. After making the cut at the Masters and PGA Championship but not contending at either, he missed the cut at the British Open at St. Andrews in July. In December, Woods made a couple of semi-competitive appearances: one in a father-son event with his son, Charlie, and another in a made-for-TV match with Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth.

What’s happening at Riviera is different: a competitive tournament against the best players in the world who are all playing to win. Here are five big things to keep an eye on as Tiger gets back on the course.

2023 Genesis Invitational: Tiger Woods Makes His First Start of the Year

