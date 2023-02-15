New respect for dad after playing through the pain.



A fun interview with @TigerWoods and Charlie after their round @PNCChampionship. pic.twitter.com/bmbGGv74gr — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 18, 2022 1 / 5

In Woods’ current physical state, walking an 18-hole course for an entire tournament is a more pressing challenge than hitting golf shots. Now 47, Woods’ right leg injuries will affect him for whatever remains of his career.

The health of his leg also means that the topography of the course becomes a key element in appraising Woods’ chances in any tournament. At Riviera, there’s good news: The course is pretty much flat, save for a downhill hike on the first hole and a climb back to the clubhouse on the 18th. Mellow topography alone isn’t enough for Tiger to have a good week, as was laid plain when he played poorly at a dead-flat St. Andrews in last year’s Open Championship. But flatter tracks are better for Woods, and Riviera should suit him.

