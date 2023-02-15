.@TigerWoods is returning to Riviera for the @GenesisOpen!



He made his PGA TOUR debut there in 1992 at age 16. pic.twitter.com/A2wtlS9x7y — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 4, 2018 2 / 5

Tiger will be motivated—because he’s always motivated and because Riviera has been a white whale of his. Woods has played 13 tournaments at Riviera and has not won any of them—the most he’s ever played a course without winning on it. Woods’ foundation is also the host of this tournament, and he has praised Riviera’s layout many times before. We’ll see if he can navigate his way around the course well enough to stick in the upper half of the leaderboard. It’s a notoriously hard course for hitting fairways, and a lot of Woods’ success will come down to whether he can keep his ball in the short grass.

