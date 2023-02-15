Tiger’s first hole of golf in over two weeks…



Birdie.

Of course, walking Riviera is only part of the deal. The actual fun is in watching Woods play golf. While it’s unclear how he’ll do walking, there’s reason to think Tiger will look great while he’s actually swinging the club.

He hit some towering, precise shots in his three major appearances last year, and it’s obvious that he still has the power to keep up with a much younger generation of stars. Justin Thomas’ caddie, Jim “Bones” Mackay, was grouped up with Woods at his PNC appearance a few months ago and left blown away. Mackay felt Woods could still have the juice to compete in majors and even make this year’s American Ryder Cup team.

It never hurts to dream! For starters, though, it’d be nice to see Woods make a few birdies and get inside the cutline on Friday without too much drama or physical strain.

