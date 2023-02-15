Everyone is pumped to hear @TigerWoods is teeing it up next week @TheGenesisInv. pic.twitter.com/q6zjACv5qg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 11, 2023 4 / 5

Presumably, Woods would like to play more events this year. He has said before that he’ll never play a standard PGA Tour schedule again. On the other hand, he clearly wants to play in as many majors as possible. If he’s healthy, we can expect to see him at the Masters in April and then for some combination of majors after that.

A harder thing to predict is whether we’ll see Tiger at some of the tour’s other big non-major events, like March’s Arnold Palmer Invitational or The Players Championship. Both are in Florida, where Woods lives. The Palmer Invitational is just two weeks after the Genesis, which feels like a tight turnaround for Tiger at this stage of his career. But maybe he’d play The Players on March 9? If not, it seems likely that his next appearance will be at Augusta National.

