The winning moment for Scottie Scheffler @WMPhoenixOpen 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Tjv3tKJt02 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 12, 2023 5 / 5

Oh, right. Tiger Woods is not the only golfer playing at Riviera this week. The Genesis has established itself as a marquee event for the tour, and it drew most of the best players in the world even before tour leadership made it an “elevated event” with enhanced prize money this year. (The purse is now $20 million.)

Pretty much every great player who didn’t jump ship for LIV Golf last year will be at Riviera this week. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler—the latter fresh off a successful defense of his title at the raucous Phoenix Open—are the headliners. Or they would be, anyway, if not for some 47-year-old crashing the party. Something tells me that most of them won’t mind.

