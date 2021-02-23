We are closely following this breaking news and will update accordingly. This article was updated on Feb. 24.

Golfing legend Tiger Woods is recovering from leg surgery following a serious single-car rollover accident in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Woods was the sole occupant of a 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV that was traveling on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse Road when the crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Woods was extricated from the seriously damaged vehicle by members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to a statement on the golfer’s official Twitter account, doctors at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center inserted a rod into Woods’ right leg and placed screws in his ankle and foot. The 15-time major champion was described as “awake, responsive and recovering.”

In a Tuesday news conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said it appeared that Woods’ vehicle was “going at a relatively greater speed than normal,” adding that there were “no skid marks, no braking.” The sheriff said that Woods’ life was likely saved by the fact the golfer was wearing a seat belt and the vehicle’s airbags deployed. Villanueva said there were no signs of impairment, but tests were being conducted.

Woods was in Los Angeles County as the host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, a tournament that ended on Sunday. He remained for a two-day content shoot with Golf Digest/GolfTV.

Earlier this year, the 45-year-old underwent the fifth back operation of his career. In an interview with sportscaster Jim Nantz on the PGA Tour’s Twitter feed, Woods said he was “feeling fine” but “a bit stiff” following the spinal fusion. He was scheduled for another MRI at the time.

Born Eldrick Tont Woods, the athlete is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time. Woods was the PGA Rookie of the Year in 1996 and won his first major, the Masters, a year later. The holder of numerous PGA records, Woods is tied with Sam Snead for the most PGA Tour wins and is second in men’s major championships. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame earlier this year.

On May 29, 2017, Woods was arrested near his Jupiter Island, FL, home for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was asleep in his car, which was stationary in a traffic lane with its engine running. Woods later stated that he had taken prescription drugs and did not realize how they might interact together. On October 27, 2017, Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving and received a year of probation and a $250 fine.

It’s unclear how long Woods will remain hospitalized.

