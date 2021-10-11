What do you get when you combine Timex, the legendary watchmaker known for rugged, stylish timepieces, and The James Brand, the Portland, OR-based purveyor of superb everyday carry items? One very stylish, dependable watch: the Timex x The James Brand Expedition North Titanium Watch, to be exact.

The limited-edition timepiece (just 500 individually numbered units have been made) is a totally new design and the first release in Timex’s new Expedition North Collection, which debuts this fall. The watch represents what both companies do best: creating finely crafted, adventure-ready items that mesh seamlessly into your everyday wardrobe. While some collaborations bring opposites together, this watch highlights two brands that have similar approaches to product design, and the resulting watch is, unsurprisingly, a standout.

The Expedition North features a 41mm case made from titanium for exceptional strength, low weight, and a subtle gunmetal color. It’s paired with a straightforward, highly legible dial design (a Timex hallmark) with a 24-hour layout and date window neatly embedded at three o’ clock. The hands and indices are coated with Super-LumiNova for easy reading in low light, and anti-reflective sapphire crystal fights glare from the sun as well. With its matching black nylon strap, it’s simple, understated, and highly wearable—exactly what you want in an “everyday” watch.

But that doesn’t mean the Expedition North is without surprises. If you flip the watch over, an open case back provides a view of the inner workings of the 21-jewel Japanese automatic movement—a nice touch on a watch that retails for just under $350. It’s also water resistant to 200 meters, so swims, splashes, and after-dinner dishwashing won’t pose a problem for i either.

Unfortunately, all 500 watches have already sold out, but keep an eye out for resellers—with its rugged dependability and good looks, you won’t regret adding this timepiece to your collection.

[$349; huckberry.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!