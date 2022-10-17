1. Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots

The Colts-Patriots rivalry has gone through several different phases. When the Colts played in Baltimore, they shared an AFC East division with the Patriots in the first iteration of the NFL. The Colts stayed in that division until moving to the AFC South in the early 2000s, at which point the rivalry could’ve lost juice.

But it didn’t, because the Patriots had Tom Brady and the Colts had Peyton Manning. The two defining passers of their generation went head-to-head repeatedly in both the regular season and the playoffs. New England had the better of those postseason meetings, but a 38–34 conference championship game victory for the Colts in 2006 paved the way to Manning’s first Super Bowl win.

