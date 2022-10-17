2. Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Bears and Cardinals have a rivalry defined by two things: history and virality. They are the only teams remaining from the founding of the NFL in 1920, a half-century before its merger with the AFL formed the NFL as we know it today. In those days, both teams played in Chicago. Their meetings have waned in regularity over the decades since, as the Cardinals moved to St. Louis in 1960 and then to Arizona in 1988. But old heads still appreciate the teams’ lengthy history: They have been playing on and off for 100 years, longer than any other pairing in the league.

Plus, after a 2006 loss to the Bears, Cardinals coach Denny Green delivered one of the most memorable press conferences in football history. His words about the Bears are immortal: “They are who we thought they were, and we let ‘em off the hook!”

