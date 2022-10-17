3. Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

The Raiders are eternal division rivals with the Broncos, despite the Las Vegas-based franchise having hopscotched around over the years from Oakland to Los Angeles, then back to Oakland, and then recently to the Nevada desert.

The Raiders have won a few more games than the Broncos as of 2022 (a 69-53-2 record), but the teams have been constant thorns in each other’s slides. These franchises have rarely been successful at the same time, which explains the lack of postseason meetings between the two. They’ve only met in the playoffs once: at the end of the 1977 season, when a 20–17 Broncos win sent Denver to the Super Bowl.

