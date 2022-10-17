4. New York Giants vs. New England Patriots

It’s New York against Boston. But unlike in baseball, these teams don’t see each other a lot. Their rivalry is almost entirely rooted in the Giants punking the Patriots in some huge moments over the years. Both of New York’s Super Bowl wins this century (in the 2007 and 2011 seasons) came at the Patriots’ expense, and more than any other NFL team, the G Men are responsible for Tom Brady not having even more championship rings.

The teams also played a memorable game at the end of the 2007 regular season, where the Patriots won a 38–35 decision to wrap up an unbeaten regular season. The Giants then exacted revenge when their teams met again just over a month later in the Super Bowl.

