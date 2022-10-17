5. Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

This is another new-school rivalry. The Seahawks joined the league in 1976 and plopped themselves down in the AFC West, not the NFC West they now share with San Francisco. The Seahawks weren’t regularly playing the Niners during San Fran’s dynasty under Bill Walsh and Joe Montana. (The Niners won four Super Bowls between 1981 and 1989.)

Seattle hopped to the NFC in 2002, and in the early 2010s, they built one of the greatest rivalries in the game with San Francisco. The rivalry got a boost from Seattle coach Pete Carroll and San Francisco coach Jim Harbaugh, who had been disdainful rivals when Carroll was at USC and Harbaugh at Stanford. Great player-to-player rivalries like Seattle’s Richard Sherman against SF’s Michael Crabtree gave the rivalry even more cachet. It’s hard to come up with a cooler handful of years in one rivalry than what this one saw under Carroll and Harbaugh.

