6. Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears
These days, this one isn’t a rivalry. Aaron Rodgers took over as the Pack’s starting quarterback in 2008, and since then, Green Bay is a comical 24–5 against the Bears. When Rodgers scores a touchdown in Chicago and taunts the fans by saying, “I still own you,” he’s not wrong.
But consider the long view: This series goes all the way back to 1921 and includes a whopping 205 all-time meetings. Before Rodgers came along, it actually had quite a bit of parity. The all-time record is 104-95-6 in Green Bay’s favor, but the Bears had a slight edge prior to Rodgers tipping the scales. Maybe one day Chicago will get back into it.
